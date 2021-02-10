India PM Modi calls for immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan Updated : February 10, 2021 08:49 AM IST Modi said strengthening internal unity among Afghan people is very important and exuded confidence that a united Afghanistan will be able to face any challenge. ”No external power can stop the development of Afghanistan, or the India-Afghanistan friendship,” he said. The Lalandar dam, popularly known as Shatoot is a part of India’s new development assistance for Afghanistan. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply