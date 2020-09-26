  • SENSEX
PM Modi at UN General Assembly: India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country

Updated : September 26, 2020 07:50 PM IST

This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format as world leaders did not travel to New York
India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own interests, Modi said.
This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies, Modi said.
