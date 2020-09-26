India PM Modi at UN General Assembly: India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country Updated : September 26, 2020 07:50 PM IST This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format as world leaders did not travel to New York India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own interests, Modi said. This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies, Modi said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.