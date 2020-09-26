India PM Modi at UN General Assembly: For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN Updated : September 26, 2020 07:48 PM IST Every Indian today while seeing the contribution of India in the world organisation, aspires for India's expanded role in the United Nations, said Modi. "In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world," Modi added. This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.