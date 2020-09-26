  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

PM Modi at UN General Assembly: For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN

Updated : September 26, 2020 07:48 PM IST

Every Indian today while seeing the contribution of India in the world organisation, aspires for India's expanded role in the United Nations, said Modi.
"In its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences with the world," Modi added.
This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PM Modi at UN General Assembly: For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement