Farm laws to be repealed: Bharatiyan Kisan Union welcomes govt's decision

The Bharatiyan Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

BKU (Ugrahan) is the largest among all protesting farmers unions protesting at at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.