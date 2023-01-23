PM Modi and other leaders remember Bal Thackeray on 97th birth anniversary

Apart from PM Modi, several leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party paid tributes to Bal Thackeray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary. Paying his tributes, PM Modi said that he would always cherish his interactions with the founder of Shiv Sena.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Balasaheb Thackeray was the founder of the Shiv Sena and a prominent Hindutva leader who was known as the “Tiger” and “Hindu Hriday Samraat” among his supporters. Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, and today marks his 97 birth anniversary.

Apart from PM Modi, several leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party paid tributes to Bal Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya shared a poster of Balasaheb Thackeray on Twitter.

Kunwar Brijesh Singh, Minister of State, Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh shared a special message on Twitter.

“Tribute to the great Hindu nationalist leader and eloquent orator Bala Saheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary,” he wrote in Marathi.

Satish Mahana, Speaker, Legislative Assembly of UP also shared a special message. He wrote, “Salute to Shiv Sena founder and skilled politician Bal Thackeray ji on his birth anniversary.”

Balasaheb’s followers also shared heartfelt messages on the great leader’s birth anniversary.

“Remembering an Unapologetic Hindu, a TIGER born in 1926. Man who kept Identity of common #Marathi man intact, who put #Dharama first,” wrote one follower on Twitter.

Another follower shared a special poem in Marathi to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.