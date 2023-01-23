PM Modi and other leaders remember Bal Thackeray on 97th birth anniversary

Apart from PM Modi, several leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party paid tributes to Bal Thackeray.
Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023
प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी हिन्दू, शिवसेना के संस्थापक एवं कुशल राजनेता बाल ठाकरे जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत शत नमन।#BalThackeray pic.twitter.com/KNnfvutm4o— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 23, 2023
प्रखर हिन्दू राष्ट्रवादी जननेता एवं ओजस्वी वक्ता श्रद्धेय बाला साहब ठाकरे जी की जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। #BalThackeray pic.twitter.com/qShQkskJOJ— Kunwar Brijesh Singh (@BrijeshSinghBJP) January 23, 2023
प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी हिन्दू, शिवसेना के संस्थापक एवं कुशल राजनेता बाल ठाकरे जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत शत नमन।#BalThackeray pic.twitter.com/eHxMiJBE8V— Satish Mahana (@Satishmahanaup) January 23, 2023
Remembering an Unapologetic Hindu,a TIGER born in 1926.BAL THACKERAY aka #BalasahebThackerayMan who kept Identity of common #Marathi man intact,who put #Dharama first.He’s the reason behind BOMBAY being called MUMBAIMARINE DRIVE becameNETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE Marg. pic.twitter.com/UJmNBXLRGQ— Jyoti pendse 🇮🇳 (@priority_n) January 23, 2023