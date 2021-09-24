0

‘India, US ties destined to be stronger’: PM Modi and Joe Biden hold bilateral talks

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting in Washington on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting in Washington on Friday where the latter said, the ties between India and United States are destined to be stronger.
“Relationship between India and US is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter,” Biden said as he held the first in-person interaction with Modi after assuming office in January.
Modi is on a three-day visit to the US where he held meetings with five global CEOs and also interacted with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.
