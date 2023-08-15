PM Modi addresses nation for 10th time on Independence Day, equals Manmohan Singh's record

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is at the top for addressing the nation on Independence Day 17 times, followed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi at 16 and third spot is shared by Modi and Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the tenth consecutive time on the Independence Day. Modi hoisted the tricolour on the 77th Independence Day at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

PM Modi equalled the record of former prime minister Manmohan Singh of addressing the nation for the 10 terms.

Former prime ministers Gulzarilal Nanda and Chandra Shekhar never addressed the nation on Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" instead of addressing the people as "my fellow citizens" on the 77th Independence Day. "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".