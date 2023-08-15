PM Modi addresses nation for 10th time on Independence Day, equals Manmohan Singh's record

1 Min Read
India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is at the top for addressing the nation on Independence Day 17 times, followed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi at 16 and third spot is shared by Modi and Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the tenth consecutive time on the Independence Day. Modi hoisted the tricolour on the 77th Independence Day at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
PM Modi equalled the record of former prime minister Manmohan Singh of addressing the nation for the 10 terms.
India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is at the top for addressing the nation on Independence Day 17 times, followed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi at 16 and third spot is shared by Modi and Singh.
VIDEO | PM Modi hoists the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. #IndependenceDay2023— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/FUOgHV5g3R
Former prime ministers Gulzarilal Nanda and Chandra Shekhar never addressed the nation on Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" instead of addressing the people as "my fellow citizens" on the 77th Independence Day. "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".
First Published: Aug 15, 2023 8:18 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity
Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier
Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read