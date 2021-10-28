PM Modi addresses India-ASEAN summit virtually, says COVID time was test of friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said due to COVID-19, "all of us had to face a lot of challenges", and this challenging time was a test of India-ASEAN friendship.

Addressing the India-ASEAN summit via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said mutual cooperation in COVID era will keep strengthening relations between the countries in the future and will form base for goodwill among people.

“History is a witness that India and ASEAN have had lively relations for thousands of years. It's reflected in our shared values, traditions, languages, scriptures, architecture, culture, food. That is why the unity & centrality of ASEAN has always been a priority for India,” he said.

“In 2022, our partnership would complete 30 years. India will also complete 75 years of its independence. I am delighted that we will celebrate this important milestone as ASEAN-India Friendship Year.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a ten-member regional grouping. Its members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Apart from the ASEAN member countries, India, Japan, China, the South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia participate in the summit as the observer countries.

PM Modi attended the virtual summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

India is a founding member of the East Asia Summit.

Earlier an official statement issued by the MEA said PM Modi will review the status of the strategic partnership at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit.