PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations; here are key takeaways from today's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season. Modi called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

PM Modi said so while addressing the nation today after the country achieved the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark. The milestone was achieved in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose.

India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.

Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's speech today:

PM Modi appealed people to celebrate festivals with utmost caution. “I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others,” said PM Modi while addressing the nation ahead of upcoming festivals amid coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For other nations, vaccine research and development is nothing new. India usually imported vaccines from other nations. Initially, it was questioned if India will be able to survive this pandemic. Will there be vaccination? Are there enough funds? But this 100 crore mark has answered all questions. Now India will be considered safer place.”

PM Modi asked people not to be complacent and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even during the festive season.

PM Modi called for 'Vocal for Local'. He appealed to the people to buy products that are 'Made in India'.

He further said that the vaccine century is the result of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas".