PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations; here are key takeaways from today's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season. Modi called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.
PM Modi said so while addressing the nation today after the country achieved the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark. The milestone was achieved in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose.
India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.
Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's speech today:
