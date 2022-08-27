By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be starting his two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat today. During his visit to the poll-bound state, he will inaugurate several projects and programs. On top of the list is the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj which will mark the resilient spirit shown by the people of the state after the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquakes.

Here is the rest of the planned itinerary for PM Modi’s two-day trip.

Khadi Utsav

Organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple projects in Ahmedabad worth around Rs 4,400 crore. The Khadi Utsav, part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will see 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said that the promotion of khadi has been a goal of PM Modi. He will also inaugurate the new office for the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board as well as the Atal foot-over-bridge over the Sabarmati River.

Smriti Van

Built over an area of around 470 acres, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial to mark the deaths of the 13,000 people who lost their lives in the 2001 Bhuj earthquake. This one-of-its-kind initiative will house the Smriti Van Earthquake Museum. Along with the museum, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Kachchh Branch Canal of the Sardar Sarovar Project. Other projects to be inaugurated here include the New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy; Regional Science Centre, Bhuj; Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham; Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar; Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana, and the Bhuj-Bhimasar Road.

Sukuzi programme

Making his way to Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister will attend the Suzuki programme which commemorates 40 years of the Japanese automobile brand being in India. During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate one of two important projects from the company. The project is the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat. The factory, built with investments of Rs 7,300 crore, will manufacture “Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for Electric Vehicles,” said the PMO.