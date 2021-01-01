  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Updated : January 01, 2021 02:32 PM IST

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).
They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.
PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December

GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December

Power consumption grows 6.1% in December

Power consumption grows 6.1% in December

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use; India tally near 1.03 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use; India tally near 1.03 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement