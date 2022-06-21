Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia Newspm kisan kyc deadline extended check the new last date and how to complete process 13890722.htm

PM Kisan KYC deadline extended; check the new last date and how to complete process

PM Kisan KYC deadline extended; check the new last date and how to complete process

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

All eligible farmers need to complete the eKYC process by July 31, 2022. In case they fail to do so, farmers will not be eligible to receive the 12th installment of PM Kisan.

PM Kisan KYC deadline extended; check the new last date and how to complete process

The Centre had released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers. However, to receive the 11th instalment, all eligible beneficiaries needed to complete their eKYC. Similarly, to receive the 12th installment all eligible farmer beneficiaries need to complete the eKYC before the new deadline.

New last date for completing eKYC

Earlier, the last date for completing eKYC was May 31, 2022. The Centre has now extended the deadline to July 31, 2022, as per the official website of PM Kisan.

Here’s how to complete PM-KISAN eKYC process online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the  PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Find and click on the eKYC option available on right side of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the eKYC page. On this page, enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Then enter the mobile number linked your Aadhaar card

Step 5: Next, click on the option saying ‘Get OTP’ to receive a  onetime password on the previously entered registered

Step 6: Enter the OTP received in the specified box

Your eKYC process for the PM Kisan scheme will be completed.

Alternatively, farmers can visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSC) with required documents to get their eKYC done.

All eligible farmers need to complete the eKYC process by July 31, 2022. In case they fail to do so, farmers will not be eligible to receive the 12th installment of PM Kisan.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-sponsored scheme to help all land-owning farmers’ families with a financial aid of Rs 6,000 annually. The total sum is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 over the year. So far, 11 installments have been paid and the 12th installment is likely to be credited by next month.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
Next Article

Maharashtra farmer applies for Rs 6.6 crore bank loan to buy helicopter, says farming is unaffordable

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More