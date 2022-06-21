PM Kisan KYC deadline extended; check the new last date and how to complete process

The Centre had released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers. However, to receive the 11th instalment, all eligible beneficiaries needed to complete their eKYC. Similarly, to receive the 12th installment all eligible farmer beneficiaries need to complete the eKYC before the new deadline.

New last date for completing eKYC

Earlier, the last date for completing eKYC was May 31, 2022. The Centre has now extended the deadline to July 31, 2022, as per the official website of PM Kisan.

Here’s how to complete PM-KISAN eKYC process online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Find and click on the eKYC option available on right side of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the eKYC page. On this page, enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Then enter the mobile number linked your Aadhaar card

Step 5: Next, click on the option saying ‘Get OTP’ to receive a onetime password on the previously entered registered

Step 6: Enter the OTP received in the specified box

Your eKYC process for the PM Kisan scheme will be completed.

Alternatively, farmers can visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSC) with required documents to get their eKYC done.

All eligible farmers need to complete the eKYC process by July 31, 2022. In case they fail to do so, farmers will not be eligible to receive the 12th installment of PM Kisan.