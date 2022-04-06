PM Kisan eKYC: Online Aadhaar authentication suspended, know how to do it offline   

The deadline to complete the mandatory eKYC for the PM Kisan account by eligible farmers has been extended till May 22 while the OTP-based Aadhaar authentication has been suspended temporarily. Earlier, the deadline to complete eKYC was March 31, which has now been extended till May 22. The option to complete the eKYC via the PM Kisan online portal will no longer be available and the OTP-based Aadhaar authentication will remain suspended.

The eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per annum under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PMKISAN) in three equal instalments. The financial assistance is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s account every fourth month. To get this benefit, the farmers must complete the mandatory eKYC verification for their PM Kisan account.

The official PM Kisan website has notified that eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan-registered farmers, and they are requested to contact the nearest CSC centres for biometric authentication.