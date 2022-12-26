India resets food subsidy as Covid-induced free foodgrain scheme to end after 28 months

After 28 months since the scheme started, the Union cabinet has decided to allow PM Kisan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to sunset. The Narendra Modi government will instead grant free rations for a whole year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from January 1, 2023.

As per government estimates, the total cost of food subsidy will now cost Rs 2 lakh crore to the state exchequer for 81.35 crore impoverished people in the country.

As per the information, the quantity of food grains available for the poor will decrease. This is because grains under the food security act and the Garib Kalyan Yojana put together a massive average of 50 kgs of rice and wheat per month for an average beneficial family. But in the normal PDS allocation, only an average of 30 kgs will be available for each family per month. Moreover, even the highly subsidised rates of Rs 3 per kg for rice and Rs 2 per kg for wheat under PDS will be waived.

The closure of PMGKAY is regarded as a significant fiscal positive for the government. Sources in the government told CNBC-TV18 that the additional annual cost for distributing food grains free of charge under the NFSA is likely to be Rs 20,000-25,000 crore, which makes only 0.1 percent of the GDP in comparison to the estimated cost of Rs 1.20 lakh crore for PMGKAY, which is over 1 percent of the GDP.

Also, Rs 60,000 crore of this additional liability has been provided in the supplementary demands for grants. In contrast, the balance of Rs 60,000 crore is likely to come through in the Revised Estimates of the Union budget on February 1 next year.