PM-Kisan 14th instalment: Modi gives Rs 17,000 crore to farmers in Rajasthan ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme. Releasing the instalment in Sikar in poll-bound Rajasthan, PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for several other projects.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due this year with both the Congress and BJP campaigning in full swing. PM Modi made a visit to the state wherein he released the PM-Kisan's 14th instalments and inaugurated several other projects on July 27.

During the event, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country and launched urea gold i.e. sulphur-coated urea. The prime minister also initiated the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, fostering further advancements in the agricultural sector.

VIDEO | PM Modi welcomed by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Mansukh Mandaviya in Sikar, Rajasthan where he will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Along with these, PM Modi also inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur for the local tribal population. He also inaugurated five medical colleges and laid the foundation stones for seven others.

After this, Modi will travel to his home state of Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport and SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar.

About PM-Kisan

With this latest disbursement, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme has now surpassed Rs 2.59 lakh crore. This substantial financial assistance aims to support farmers in meeting their daily needs and enhancing their overall well-being.

For details on how to check your eligibility for PM-KISAN's 14th instalment, check here.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was launched on February 24, 2019, and has been effective since December 2018. The scheme provides financial benefits of Rs 6,000 per year, distributed in three equal instalments, directly to the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

To date, the scheme has provided benefits totalling more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to over 110 million farmers nationwide.

The government has been gradually converting retail fertiliser shops in the country into PMKSKs. These centres serve as hubs for providing agricultural inputs, testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers to farmers.

Additionally, they play a vital role in creating awareness among farmers about various government schemes and ensuring continuous capacity building of retailers at block- and district-level outlets.

