PM inaugurates first section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 12, 2023 4:15:50 PM IST (Published)

The first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km and will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh along with other leaders were also present on the stage at the function. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.
While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.
The first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km and will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km. The travel time will be cut by 50 percent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.
The expressway will pass through six states Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.
(With PTI inputs)
