    • Days after IAF terror attack, PM holds high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, Rajnath Singh

    Days after IAF terror attack, PM holds high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, Rajnath Singh

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.
    The discussions were held on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping Indian forces with modern equipment.
    The development came two days after drones were used for a terror strike at the Jammu airbase.
    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
    In a first terror attack of this kind, drones were used by the terrorists to drop explosives at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. Both blasts took place within six minutes of each other injuring two IAF personnel.
    India has told the UN General Assembly that the possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community.
     
     
