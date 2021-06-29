Days after IAF terror attack, PM holds high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

The discussions were held on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping Indian forces with modern equipment.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a first terror attack of this kind, drones were used by the terrorists to drop explosives at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. Both blasts took place within six minutes of each other injuring two IAF personnel.