PM Gati Shakti: Solar power from Ladakh to Haryana, inland waterways in North-East

Special Secretary (Logistics) at the DPIIT, Sumita Dawra told CNBC-TV18 that several use cases of the PM Gati Shakti (GS) National Master Plan (NMP) are being shared with states to demonstrate how powerfully it has been used to plan multi-modal connectivity.

Solar energy transmission system from Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh to Haryana’s Kaithal has been mapped on the PM Gati Shakti (GS) National Master Plan (NMP), while Maharashtra is using the greenfield Samruddhi Mahamarg project to connect 10 districts in the Marathwada-Vidarbha region via an economic corridor which will cover Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Wardha, Jalna, Nashik and Aurangabad.

The use cases include a multi-modal logistics park at Jogighopa is Assam, where the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working with the state government to bring a multi-modal shift from roadways to inland waterways to cut travel costs and time within the North-East and for trade with Bangladesh.

While Kerala is using NMP to optimise planning for the national highway to connect the upcoming airport at Sabarimala, Arunachal Pradesh has used it to boost road connectivity to homesteads and promote tourism. Gujarat is planning coastal corridors, ensuring mobile tower connectivity in tribal areas, identifying sites for solar plants and EV charging stations using NMP. Multi-modal connectivity is being planned for an upcoming inland container depot at Samba and 64 pharma units in Kathua in J&K.

The 5th regional workshop of PM GS NMP is being held on 11th and 12th April in Varanasi, which will cover the rest of the country after 30 states and UTs were covered in the 4 regional workshops which were conducted from 20th February to 25th March.

Amidst rising month by month usage of the PM GS NMP, Dawra termed the feedback from states as "reassuring", where she pointed out that suggestions from states included the need for an improvement of ranking process, data quality and in authentication of data layers.

Even as the government is conceptualising its next move on the National Logistics policy and ease of logistics for better coordination, she added that the GIS-enabled NMP data layers of infrastructure assets have been comprehensively mapped. She said that this will enable last mile connectivity to economic zones and areas of public access and ensure that whatever is being manufactured flows seamlessly at a low logistics cost for local use or export.