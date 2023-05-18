PM flags off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, launches rail projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha

English
By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 2:53:00 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha on Thursday and flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express that will connect Puri to West Bengal's Howrah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express in Odisha on Thursday and launched railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in the state.

Addressing the function function through video-conferencing, Modi said new India is building its own technologies and reaching those to the different corners of the country. "The Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen the religious, cultural and spiritual connection between Howrah and Puri," he said.
Fifteen Vande Bharat trains are operational in the country at present and those are boosting both connectivity and economy, Modi said.
