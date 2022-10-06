PlayCKC raises $200K in seed funding

By CNBCTV18.COM

PlayCKC Interactive Private Limited has raised $200K in the seed round led by Freeflow Venture Builders. The investors include HNIs like Sanjay Nagi and Sharan Parikh.

Focused on sports fans’ real-world behaviour, PlayCKC is building a live sports gaming platform that caters to a fan’s need to engage during live action.

Initially launched for cricket where the number of predictions has skyrocketed to more than 9,35,000, the fan-focussed gaming platform plans to bring in live gaming for Football during the Football World Cup later this year.

PlayCKC in a brief span has registered more than 50,000+ gamers, appealing to everyday sports fans who are looking for relatable gameplay, the company said in a statement.

In the exciting age of sports gaming, PlayCKC has built distinctive and non-intimidating formats called PREDICT AND SELECT. PREDICT offers a simple MCQ format where a fan gets to make predictions during a match. The questions are generated on the go, based on LIVE data. This unique offering is powered by PlayCKC’s proprietary question engine. SELECT is a simplified fantasy format where a fan is required to pick just six players, without constraints, the company said.

PREDICT is free to play while SELECT has both free and real-money gaming versions. Even in the free versions, gamers can redeem their winnings for reward options such as gift cards and vouchers. PlayCKC’s current reward partners include Amazon Pay, Swiggy, and Xoxoday, it said.

Founded by Swapnil Manish, Anuradha Sinha, and Sanket Khemuka, PlayCKC was one of the four startups that were selected in the first sports-tech cohort by India Accelerator and JSW Sports. Both JSW Sports and India Accelerator are strategic partners and have an equity stake in the company.