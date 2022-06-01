KK dies at 53: Life and times of the iconic singer

Popular playback singer and songwriter Krishnakumar Kunnat, better known as KK, died just hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata late Tuesday. He reportedly fell sick after the performance at city's Nazrul Manch, following which, he was taken to a private hospital. The 53-year-old singer was declared dead on arrival.

KK’s sudden demise came as a shock the entire nation. Soon after his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief in a tweet saying, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK."

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

KK was known to be a "complete family man". He is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and their two children -- Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath.

His close ones said the singer led a simple life despite all his fame and success. In the age of social media, where even a single statement can trigger uproar, KK never got embroiled in any controversy.

A look at KK's inspiring journey

Born in Delhi , in 1968, in a Malayalam family, KK studied at Mount St Mary's School. Growing up, he was greatly influenced by singers like Kishore Kumar and music director RD Burman . However, he never underwent any musical training.

Later, he pursued his graduation from Kirori Mal College in Commerce and started working as a marketing executive.

In 1994, KK moved to Mumbai and gave his demo tape to music composers Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot and Lesle Lewis. They gave him his first break in the music arena. KK was then called by UTV for an ad jingle for Santogen Suiting ad.

From that day on, he never looked back. In a span of just four years, he sang more than 3,500 jingles across 11 languages. He always remained grateful to his mentor Lesle Lewis for giving him his first break.

KK got his playback singing break with AR Rahman's hit songs -- "Kalluri Saaley" and "Hello Dr". Not long after, he sang a small portion of the song "Chhod Aaye Hum" from Gulzar's movie Maachis (1996).

After a three-year wait, he got his first big Bollywood break with the blockbuster song "Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The same year, KK released his first album "Pal", which became an instant success. The songs "Pal" and "Yaaron" still hold a special place in all our hearts.

Over a music career spanning more than two decades, KK delivered several hit songs, including Tu Aashiqui Hai (2003), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (2006), Ankhon Mein Teri (2007), Khuda Jaane (2008), Dil Ibaadat (2009), Piya Aaye Na (2013), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014), among others.

Not only for movies, but KK also gave voice to a number of daily soap songs. He sang songs for shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Kkavyanjali.

Among his last ventures was a qawwali -- "Chadta Suraj" -- that he recorded for MTV India Coke Studio with Sabri Brothers. He also sang a recomposed version of his 2003 hit "Tu Aashiqui Hai".

From established music composers to first-timers, KK worked with everyone. His demise is an irreparable loss to the music industry.