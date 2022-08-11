Planning to hoist the National Flag at home? Here are some rules, dos and don’ts

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Flag Code of India was modified to allow all citizens to hoist the national flag at home.

As citizens of India gear up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, the Government of India has launched a new campaign, 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. As a part of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indians to participate by displaying the National Flag in every home from August 13 to August 15.

It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022 To make access to the National Flag easier for citizens, the Flag Code of India 2022 was amended by the government. The Flag Code of India consists of set laws and conventions concerning the use, display, and hoisting of the Indian national flag and it instructs how private, public and government institutions must display the national flag.

After the amendments, the use of certain materials and machines have been allowed to make the National Flag. Also, all citizens of the country are now allowed to hoist the flag at home day and night. However, there are still some rules that every citizen must follow to hoist the flag at home. Here’s all you need to know.

When can the national flag be flown?

The recent amendments made by the Government of India allowed the display of the national flag both day and night, only if it is displayed in the open or in the house of a member of the public. Earlier the national flag could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset.

Here are some dos and don’ts regarding the display of the National Flag at home.

The Tricolour on display should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.

A damaged or dishevelled flag should never be displayed. The National Flag should always be in perfect condition.

The Tricolour should never be displayed inverted, which means the saffron band should never be at the bottom.

The national flag should not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag.

No object, including flowers, garlands, or emblems, should be placed on or above the flag mast.

The National Flag should not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other way for decoration.

The National Flag should not touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water under any circumstance or condition.

There should be no lettering on the flag

How should the National Flag be disposed of?

The damaged or weathered national flag must be disposed of as a whole in private. It can be done by either burning or any other method that gives due regard to its dignity.