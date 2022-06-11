Planify gets 'Shark Tank' startups onboard; facilitates them getting funds

Planify, one of the country's marketplace for private equity, has started helping startups featured on 'Shark Tank India', with funds ranging from seed to growth funding. Planify facilitates these transactions using its pool of investors.

Planify is planning to launch two companies ExperientialEtc and PawsIndia, which were featured on the show for fundraising on its platform in the next two weeks.

ExperientialEtc is a digital advertising agency that uses the latest technology to advertise on various platforms to make an impact in the eyes of customers. Their products involve holograms, live glass, digital solutions, and virtual conferences, and they have clients such as Xiaomi, Amazon Prime, Zee Media, and many others.

The startup has generated a revenue of Rs 3.46 crore in FY22 against a revenue of Rs 39 lakh in FY21, representing a 9x revenue growth. It has realized a net profit of Rs 51 lakh in FY22.

PawsIndia, on the other hand, is a disruptor in the pet industry. It manufactures organic products and AI-augmented toys on its e-commerce. Its e-commerce website has a reach of over 2 million consumers on its social media networks, educating and guiding pet parents. The company has offered its products to various celebrities, such as Disha Patani, Karishma Tanna, Gabriel Demetriades, Shivalik Oberoi, and many others. In FY22, it reported a revenue of Rs 2 Cr in FY22 against a revenue of Rs 1 Cr in FY21, which represents a 2x growth from FY21.

Rajesh Singla, CEO of Planify said, "After raising funds for established firms, on which investors have gained handsome returns, our investors have pushed the idea of raising funds for more companies as such, and as we subsequently did, we received enormous requests from various startups to raise funds in such order. This will not only help achieve the Make in India initiative but also make India the destination for start-ups.“

The fundraising for each company is divided into 100 lots, upon which investors can book the lots and the companies get the funding they have desired so far.

There is a huge demand for start-ups to gravitate towards private equity funding, where investors enjoy a good return and become a part of something big, and Planify aims to provide these private equity funds not only to unicorns, pre-IPO, or startups but also to companies which are in Ideation or early revenue stage attracting companies which featured on the show 'Shark Tank India', as a result, the company said.