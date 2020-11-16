India Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra; devotees visit temples Updated : November 16, 2020 11:33 AM IST Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba's shrine in Shirdi and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The Siddhivinayak temple's chairman Aadesh Bandekar on Sunday said only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.