Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra; devotees visit temples

Updated : November 16, 2020 11:33 AM IST

Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba's shrine in Shirdi and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
The Siddhivinayak temple's chairman Aadesh Bandekar on Sunday said only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day.
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra; devotees visit temples

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October

Coronavirus news highlights: Siddhivinayak temple to allow 1,000 devotees daily from Nov 16; Amit Shah takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Coronavirus news highlights: Siddhivinayak temple to allow 1,000 devotees daily from Nov 16; Amit Shah takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement