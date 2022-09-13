PK Mishra calls for bridging digital gap between rural and urban sectors

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, PK Mishra said ultimately, whatever policy the government frames, it all comes down to how it is implemented on the ground at village and district levels.

PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday said there should be more emphasis on bridging the digital divide between rural and urban sectors.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, he said ultimately, whatever policy the government frames, it all comes down to how it is implemented on the ground at village and district levels.

Mishra said the conversation should be about how to bridge the digital divide and give more accessibility to underprivileged people.

The principal secretary said fiscal and monetary policy are interrelated, "We have done a lot in agriculture, but possibly we need to pay more attention to agricultural risk. We go along, we'll structure our policy."

He said even though fiscal and monetary policy are interrelated, it is also about framing the policy and how it would be implemented which is what is important.

"Multiple stakeholders are there. So we have to look not only one-dimensional way, but its fiscal, monetary and other policies, its economy is no longer closed, it is an external factor also," Mishra added.

He said keeping all this in mind and taking a holistic view, the government has to structure a policy accordingly.

On inflation targeting, Mishra said, "It can't be said now if something will change or not., it is part of our law. As we go along, I can't say if a new look is required or not."