Piyush Goyal leads Indian delegation at 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, led the Indian delegation at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Goyal later took to Twitter to share photographs from the G33 ministerial meeting and said, "Fighting for rights of our farmers within an hour of landing at WTO, Geneva at G33 ministerial meeting. Discussed prospects of a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security. Had discussions with WTO's DG, counterparts from developing & least developed nations," he said.

The 12th ministerial conference is for four days, starting Sunday. The meeting is taking place after a gap of four years and in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war and uncertain global economic situation. The last time it was held in Argentina in 2017. MC is the highest decision-making body of the 164-member World Trade Organization (WTO).

The key areas of discussions at the conference include, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fisheries subsidies, agriculture issues