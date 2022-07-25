    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Piyush Goyal hedges on reservation for women

    Piyush Goyal hedges on reservation for women

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    "Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman are better examples of those who rose without reservations," said Union Minister at a FICCI event on Tuesday.

    Piyush Goyal hedges on reservation for women
    Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at a FICCI event on Tuesday stressed on more women representation in businesses as directors, owners based on merit and not just reservations.
    He said reservation only makes a husband get his wife elected as a dummy "sarpanch or a CM".  "Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman are better examples of those who rose without reservations," he said.
    Talking about resurrecting India's indigenous handicrafts, Goyal said that he had spoken to Falguni Nayar who promised to exhibit them all on Nykaa. He stressed that there was a huge gap and intermediaries between artists' income and market price and these layers needed to be removed.
    Amul began as a cooperative, helping to link farmers with markets, whereas Lijjat Papad began as a self-help group. Goyal expressed the need for FICCI to launch a campaign to encourage family-run firms to hire women from outside their families.
    “We need to promote Indian handicrafts, utilise them as gifts on a regular basis, and support female businesses,” he added.
    He also stressed that India must aim for a GDP growth rate of over 8 percent CAGR over the next 30 years, adding that inclusive growth is impossible without women having a significant role. 
    Rs 10 crore have been set aside for bathrooms and cooking gas connections throughout India, both of which were intended to empower women and protect their dignity, Goyal said.
    He also said that for the wealthy, wasted food may not matter, but for the most vulnerable, every gram counts.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Students returning to school struggling with online to offline transition

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng