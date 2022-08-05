Pingali Venkayya — the man behind the Indian Tricolour

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A polyglot who spoke fluent Japanese, Pingali Venkayya’s first draft of the flag was in red and green — the red representing Hindus and green the Muslims living in the country. On Gandhi’s suggestion, Venkayya added a white stripe to represent all other denominations and religions present in India.

As India gets ready to celebrate 75 years of independence, the campaign to bring the Tricolour to all Indian homes to mark the occasion is in full swing. Through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens are being encouraged to hoist the national flag, an enduring symbol of the struggle for independence, on Independence Day.

But as we celebrate the flag, let us not forget the man who designed it. A freedom fighter, Pingali Venkayya, was the man behind the well thought-out now-iconic layout.

Who was Pingali Venkayya

Venkayya was born on August 2, 1876, in the village of Bhatlapenumarru, near Machilipatnam, the part of Madras Presidency that is now the state of Andhra Pradesh. Born to a Telugu Brahmin family, Venkayya went to Cambridge to study and had interests in geology, agriculture, education and languages.

Venkayya was a polyglot and spoke fluent Japanese. He had enrolled in the British Army and was deployed to South Africa during the Second Boer War (1899-1902), where he met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time. He was just 19 then. It was during the war when the soldiers had to salute the Union Jack, the national flag of Britain, that Venkayya realised the need for having a flag for Indians.

After his return to India, Venkayya worked towards potential designs that could be used as flags for the newly-coined Swaraj movement to signify independence. In fact, in 1916, Venkayya published a book with 30 potential designs for a flag. From 1918 to 1921, Venkayya even proposed various ideas to the Congress leadership. At the time, he was also working at the Andhra National College in Machilipatnam.

How the flag evolved

It was in 1921 that the first iteration of what became the Indian flag came into being. Venkayya had shown Mahatma Gandhi a rudimentary design of a flag on a khadi bunting. This first flag was coloured red and green — the red representing Hindus and green representing Muslims in the country. On Gandhi’s suggestion, Venkayya added a white stripe to represent all the other denominations and religions present in the country.

While the flag was not officially adopted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which reordered the stripes and changed the red to orange in 1931, it came to be used across the country.

Venkayya lived humbly according to Gandhian ideologies and died in 1963 in relative poverty. A postage stamp to commemorate him and the first flag was issued in 2009. In 2014, his name was proposed for a posthumous Bharat Ratna though there has been no response from the central government on the proposal.

