Chief Justice NV Ramana expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.

Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Ramana said abiding by law and the Constitution is the key to good governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference.

"The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation."

"No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities. These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Ramana said.