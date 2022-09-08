Phulwari Sharif terror module case: NIA conducts searches at 30 locations in Bihar | What's the case about

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The NIA is probing the suspected terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) - which is accused of running "arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training". Read on to know what is the case about.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 30 locations in Bihar on Thursday in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, reports said. The agency is probing the suspected terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI is accused of running "arms training camps under the guise of martial arts training," News 18 quoted an official as saying.

Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra and Patna are among the places raided in the state. These searches were carried out at the residential premises and other places of suspects, news agency ANI quoted a top official source as saying.

About the case

The NIA had registered two separate FIRs on July 22 in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case.

The first FIR

The first FIR mentioned a plan of miscreants to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar by some suspected persons.

It said that a raid was carried out on secret information resulting in the interception of two persons Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin from Patna, and the seizure of several incriminating articles as well as documents related to "anti-India activities", ANI reported. It named 26 suspects.\

Athar Parvez is allegedly a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Financial Express reported. Mohammad Jalaluddin is a retired Jharkhand Police officer.

The NIA had then took over and re-registered the case based on an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Thsi came after the Bihar Police busted the alleged terror module with the arrest of three people in July this year.

Mohammad Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna. Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh ATS, news 18 reported.

According to reports, the Bihar Police had said they recovered two pamphlets written in English — ‘India 2047: Towards Rule of Islamic India’ and ‘Popular Front of India, 20 February, 2021’ after searches were conducted earlier against Jallauddin and Parvez.

Also, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said that Nuruddin "confessed" that he came in contact with the PFI Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.

The second FIR

The other FIR was linked to the interception of one Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir by Bihar Police on July 14 for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities and radicalisation of impressionable youth using various social media platforms.

As per the FIR, Tahir was allegedly involved in "anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms".

As per the second FIR, an interrogation revealed that Margub Ahmad Danish was admin to two WhatsApp groups named "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and also a group on BIP chat having the same name as "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and that, he is involved in radicalisation of impressionable youth in India. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate had also launched a money laundering probe into the case in July.

(With inputs from ANI, News 18)