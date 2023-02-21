Phulera Dooj marks the start of Holi; significance and all you need to know

This year Phulera Dooj will be observed on Tuesday, February 21.

The festival of Phulera Dooj marks the start of Holi. On this day, people worship Radha-Krishna, and temples are decorated with flowers. Phulera Dooj is the second day of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and this year it falls on February 21.

Phulera Dooj is also the last auspicious day or shubh muhurat for winter weddings.

Phulera Dooj is widely celebrated across the country, but it holds a special significance in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Brij and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is widely worshipped. On this day devotees fast and worship Lord Krishna to seek his blessings for a happy life.

Why is Phulera Dooj celebrated?

It is believed that Lord Krishna played Holi on the second day of Phalgun with Radha and the other Gopis.

As per Hindu belief, Lord Krishna’s lover Radha was upset with him as he didn’t meet her for long and due to his absence, the flowers and cattle started dying. On learning this, Krishna immediately left for Mathura and reached on the second day of Phalgun month and played Holi with flowers to enlighten her mood.

On Phulera Dooj, temples are decorated with beautiful flowers, and as a symbol of Radha and Krishna's love, people play Holi putting up a spectacular display of colours.

Importance of Phulera Dooj

Phulera Dooj is also known as Abuja Muhurta, and is considered to be devoid of ‘doshas’. This means one can start any auspicious work on this day.

This day also marks the start of Holi preparations. Bhajans, kirtans, and phag songs are sung on this day. Lord Krishna is presented with gulaal and ‘bhog’ of sweets in the house.

Phulera Dooj is also celebrated as the day of the union of Radha and Krishna.