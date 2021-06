Photo essay: Bengaluru springs back to life as phased unlock begins

Bengaluru partially sprung back to life on Monday, nearly 50 days after Karnataka had locked down the state as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Karnataka has begun a phased unlock from June 14. Bengaluru is among the district that have begun unlock as the COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 5 percent. Here is how Bengaluru looks today vs April 28 when the lockdown came into effect: