Phoolan Devi birth anniversary: An exceptional journey of the Bandit Queen

Phoolan Devi was born on August 10, 1963, in a poor family in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. On her birth anniversary, here is a look at the life of the Bandit Queen.

Phoolan Devi is said to have a great sense of pride even at a young age. After her family was cheated of their inheritance by Phoolan’s uncle, she fought with him to reclaim her family’s right. However, her uncle repeatedly insulted and abused her during the dispute.

Her family later got the 11-year-old Phoolan married off to a man three times her age. Her husband would beat and sexually abuse her on a regular basis.

After several attempts, Phoolan was able to run away and return to her parents’ home. However, she was accused of burgling by a cousin and was imprisoned for a month in 1979. She was only 16 then.

Left with nowhere to go, Phoolan took shelter in the dreaded Chambal ravines. She started her journey as a dacoit in 1979.

After trying to convince Phoolan to submit to him, Babu Gujjar decided to subdue her through physical assault. However, Gujjar was killed by another gang member, Vikram Mallah, who declared himself the leader of the gang and protected Phoolan.

Phoolan and Vikram Mallah carried out several attacks in the region. She attacked her husband’s village in broad daylight and stabbed him in front of the villagers. Although her husband did not die, the gang left him lying on the road to warn older men from marrying young girls.

Phoolan Devi’s gang often disguised themselves as policemen and looted trucks and containers on the highways.

Two dacoits, Sri Ram Singh and Lala Ram Singh joined their gang only to betray them later. The two killed Vikram Mallah while he was sleeping and abducted Phoolan Devi.

Phoolan Devi was taken to the village of Behmai, where she was reportedly tortured, assaulted and gang-raped by these men for three weeks. A few gang members helped Phoolan Devi escape.

Phoolan Devi revisited the village of Behmai on February 14, 1981, and to exact revenge for her rape, she lined up 22 men and shot them. The Behmai massacre provoked such outrage that the then Chief Minister of UP, VP Singh, resigned, taking moral responsibility for the massacre.

Although a massive police manhunt was launched to locate Phoolan, they failed to capture her. In the next two years, her influence declined as many of her gang members had died.

Two years after the Behmai massacre, the government decided to negotiate a surrender. One of the terms for her surrender was that she would lay down her arms before the pictures of goddess Durga and Mahatma Gandhi.

She also demanded her father's land be returned, the government give jobs to her siblings, and not give the death penalty to her gang members, but only eight-year imprisonment.

Phoolan Devi was accused of 48 criminal offences in 1983. These included murders, plunder, arson and kidnapping for ransom.

She was released in 1994 and a year later, Phoolan Devi was invited by Dr Ramadoss, the founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi, to a conference on alcohol prohibition and women pornography.

Phoolan Devi later married Unmed Singh and on February 15, 1995, the two embraced Buddhism at the famous Buddhist site Deekshabhoomi.

In 1996, Phoolan Devi contested the elections as a member of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party from the Mirzapur constituency and won. She was re-elected in the 1999 general election.

Phoolan Devi died on July 25, 2001, after she was shot dead by three masked shooters outside her Delhi bungalow. She was hit nine times.