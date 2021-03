India's leading retail mall developer, Phoenix Mills on Friday refuted the claims of the closure of its premium mall Phoenix Palladium. Slating the messages circulating on social media as "old and fake," the mall developer said the mall is not closing.

Messages of the closure of Palladium were making rounds on the internet during the last couple of days. The message read:

"The safety of our visitors, retailers, and staff is of paramount importance to us. As per the government advisory to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, Palladium, Mumbai shall remain closed until further notice."

Phoenix Mills owns three flagship retail malls in Maharashtra, all of which were closed in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The retailer had reopened the malls back in August 2020 under unlock 3.0 guidelines of the Government of Maharashtra.

The mall had reopened with provisions for contactless digital payment methods at all touchpoints like stores, parking, F&B stores, and food courts. The malls also had set up isolation and contingency rooms for emergencies as well.