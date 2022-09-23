By CNBCTV18.com

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) is underway in the southern state on Friday. The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle that was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning.

Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.

Here are the latest updates from the protest:

# A KSRTC bus was vandalised allegedly by people supporting the one-day bandh called by PFI today, in Companypadi near Aluva.

# One auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wise bandh called today by the PFI over NIA raids.

# PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested.