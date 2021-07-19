Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri distributes ration kits to kids who lost parents to COVID

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri distributes ration kits to kids who lost parents to COVID

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday distributed ration kits to 62 children here, who lost their parents and guardians in the first and second waves of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The Union minister adopted Sonbhadra when he became a union minister in 2017.

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri distributes ration kits to kids who lost parents to COVID
    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday distributed ration kits to 62 children here, who lost their parents and guardians in the first and second waves of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The Union minister adopted Sonbhadra when he became a union minister in 2017.
    He said he visited the place frequently. "This time, it was to meet the children, whose parents died in the COVID-19 pandemic, Puri said, adding they should be helped at every level including with their education.
    The children, who lost both their parents, were given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each while those who lost one of them received Rs 5,000, the official said, adding every beneficiary was provided with a ration kit of 15 kg.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    COVID-19: Negative report mandatory for people coming to UP from states with high positivity rate

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    BPCL456.90 8.90 1.99
    IOC107.55 1.45 1.37
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    Divis Labs4,790.00 32.40 0.68
    TATA Cons. Prod767.00 4.00 0.52
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC120.10 1.00 0.84
    ITC208.65 0.75 0.36
    Tata Steel1,282.90 4.60 0.36
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.35 15.20 0.28
    Titan Company1,700.30 4.50 0.27

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.77000.21000.28
    Euro-Rupee88.25900.18700.21
    Pound-Rupee102.84500.09800.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68010.00280.41
    View More