Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri distributes ration kits to kids who lost parents to COVID

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday distributed ration kits to 62 children here, who lost their parents and guardians in the first and second waves of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The Union minister adopted Sonbhadra when he became a union minister in 2017.

He said he visited the place frequently. "This time, it was to meet the children, whose parents died in the COVID-19 pandemic, Puri said, adding they should be helped at every level including with their education.

The children, who lost both their parents, were given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each while those who lost one of them received Rs 5,000, the official said, adding every beneficiary was provided with a ration kit of 15 kg.