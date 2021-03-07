Petrol prices unchanged across metros for eighth day Updated : March 07, 2021 12:31 PM IST In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 91.17 per litre on Sunday. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 97.57, Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, respectively. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021. Published : March 07, 2021 12:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply