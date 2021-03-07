  • SENSEX
Petrol prices unchanged across metros for eighth day

March 07, 2021

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 91.17 per litre on Sunday.
In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 97.57, Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, respectively.
The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021.
Published : March 07, 2021 12:31 PM IST

