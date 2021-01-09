India Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day Updated : January 09, 2021 01:09 PM IST Petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive days on Wednesday and Thursday taking gasoline to record high levels in Delhi. At Rs 84.20 a litre, petrol prices have breached the highest level in the national capital after October 4, 2018, when the rate had risen to Rs 84 a litre. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply