Petitions challenging cancellation of CBSE, ICSE exams dismissed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations for Class 12.

A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed that the decision to cancel physical examinations was "well-informed" and was taken at the "highest level" to protect the welfare of over 20 lakh students, according to LiveLaw.

The top court also gave its nod to the assessment scheme proposed by the boards to evaluate the students' performance.

"The fact that other boards or institutions have been able to conduct exams, does not mean that the boards before us are bound by those decisions. These Boards are independent Boards. They have taken the decision to cancel exams which according to them is in the larger public interest of the students,” the court order read.

The CBSE and CISCE boards have told the Supreme Court that class 12 board examination results would be declared by July 31.

The students who wish to appear for the CBSE board examination physically can do so between August 15 to September 15, depending on the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, the CISCE said its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive.