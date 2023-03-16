Pet owner detained for allegedly throwing three puppies off high-rise in Noida

According to a police officer, the incident came to light after the apartment owner's association reported that three puppies had been thrown from a high-rise flat into a shed on the ground floor.

A pet dog owner was apprehended for reportedly tossing three puppies off the 10th floor of a high-rise building in Greater Noida. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at 6th Avenue of Gaur City 1.

The three puppies, barely a month old, died on the spot.

According to a police officer, the incident came to light after the apartment owner's association reported that three puppies had been thrown from a high-rise flat into a shed on the ground floor.

"It was found that the tin had a big dent, leading to suspicion that it was thrown from the upper floors. When the pet parent list was checked, it was found that three puppies of one person were missing," he continued.

"It was also found that they could not fall on their own as his balcony was secured with a legion net and the bodies of all three puppies were found together. The suspect has been detained," he said.

According to the police, the owner of the pet dog involved in the incident has been identified as Shekhar.

After further inquiry, it came to light that six puppies were born to Shekhar's pet, out of which three were allegedly thrown off the balcony. At present, the investigation is still underway, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased puppies is currently being conducted to gather more evidence, they added.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP Central Noida, said, "The pet owner says the puppies fell from his balcony. No FIR has been registered so far. The matter is under investigation. We have questioned the pet owner about the incident. Further action will be taken following the investigation."

Animal rights activists have expressed their deep sorrow regarding the incident and emphasised that responsible pet ownership is crucial. The activists also noted that the puppies were of mixed breed.

"This is a heartbreaking incident. If people can’t take care of their pets, they shouldn’t have them. Why to kill puppies, they can send them to any shelter? The Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) and the police have been very helpful in the quick investigation of the case. The suspect has been detained. We hope strict action is taken against the culprit," said Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, animal rescuer and founder of SMART sanctuary.