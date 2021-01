With no resolution in sight on the three new farm laws, protesting farmers are firm on holding tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day, January 26. The 11th meeting between the government and farmers' unions resulted in a deadlock with no side ready to relent.

"Many farmers are coming to Delhi for Republic Day's tractor rally. We will conduct the rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, it doesn't matter whether Delhi Police gives permission or not," Satnam Singh Panu, a member of Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee at Singhu border, told ANI on Sunday.

Protesting farmer leaders have remained firm on their demand of a complete repeal of the three contentious farm laws while the government said the suspension of farm laws for 12 to 18 months is their "last and best offer". Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had told kisan unions that the government is ready for another meeting if farmers want to discuss the proposal on suspending laws. "We gave a proposal to farmers and if they have a better proposal then they can come to us," the government had said as per PTI.

Farmer groups have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced. On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court. Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat and agriculture economists Pramod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati, the other three members on the panel, started the consultation process with stakeholders on Thursday.