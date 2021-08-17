People aged 60 and above prioritise technology, social media more than millennials, finds survey

Nearly 95 percent of respondents in a survey, aged over 60, said technology “helps with their mental health and peace whereas only 82 percent of respondents aged between 18 and 35 made the same claim.

Similarly, one out of five respondents (20 percent) aged above 60 said that they spent over four hours in a day on social media while only 19 percent of millennials surveyed said they spent a similar amount of time on social networking apps. In fact, more women (36 percent) above 60 said they spent a minimum of four hours on social media as against just 22 percent millennial men and 15 percent women.

The findings are courtesy of a survey conducted by research company Innovative Research Services, and commissioned by Columbia Pacific Communities. “Considering several factors of our rapidly transforming world and the significant shift in our population demographic, we wanted to ascertain the future needs of seniors better,” said Mohit Nirula, CEO at Columbia Pacific Communities.

The survey, titled The Positive Ageing Report published its findings from a sample size of 2,000 individuals between four broad age categories: 18-35, 36-45, 46-60 and 60-plus. The respondents live across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

While some findings in the report swerved towards the predictable on most counts — like the fact that senior citizens prioritize health, fitness and diet more than those between ages 18 and 35 — other insights revealed the impact the pandemic had on the psyche of individuals above 60.

COVID-19 impact on senior living

For instance, only 20 percent of senior citizens surveyed said they expected to have physical interactions with banks after the pandemic, while over 37 percent of millennial respondents replied in the affirmative to the same query.

Several senior real estate firms like Columbia Pacific Communities and a few others in the South have reported a spike in enquiries since the pandemic. Even as Columbia Pacific claims it is seeing a four-fold increase in web traffic, the company is committed to executing four senior living projects a year.

Chennai-based senior living community, Athulya also saw a 20 percent rise in enquiries for assisted living services, especially among individuals who did not want to relocate to another country in order to be closer to children.

“We are a 100-bed facility in Chennai and will be expanding to more prominent places, in order to expand to 250 beds,” said G Srinivasan, CEO, Athulya.