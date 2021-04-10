Pentagon defends US Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ without permission Updated : April 10, 2021 02:34 PM IST The Pentagon has defended its Navy asserting its navigational rights within India's exclusive economic zone without taking New Delhi's permission, calling the move "consistent with international law". Published : April 10, 2021 02:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply