  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Pentagon defends US Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ without permission

Updated : April 10, 2021 02:34 PM IST

The Pentagon has defended its Navy asserting its navigational rights within India's exclusive economic zone without taking New Delhi's permission, calling the move "consistent with international law".
Pentagon defends US Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ without permission
Published : April 10, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ranchi-based start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore seed fund

Ranchi-based start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore seed fund

West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: Over 52.89% voting till 1:37 PM in 4th phase amid incidents of violence; 5 killed in Cooch Behar

West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: Over 52.89% voting till 1:37 PM in 4th phase amid incidents of violence; 5 killed in Cooch Behar

Get a Xiaomi product for Re 1: Know all about the flash sale

Get a Xiaomi product for Re 1: Know all about the flash sale

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement