Patra Chawl land scam: PMLA court extends Sanjay Raut's custody till September 5

The close aide of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon

Special PMLA court, in the Patra Chawl land scam case, has extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5.
Raut was sent to judicial custody till August 22 by the special court in Mumbai. The close aide of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.
ED had alleged him to be a beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore in addition to Rs 1.06 crore.
The central agency has earlier claimed that Rs 1.08 crore was found in his wife Varsha Raut's bank accounts. The investigating agency also said that the purchase of properties by Raut at Alibaug involved substantial cash transactions. 
Varsha Raut was questioned by the ED earlier. Sanjay Raut has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the case "false".
