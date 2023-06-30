Patients safety, sterile environment top priority: Doctors deny Hijab in operation theatres

The principal of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, Dr Linet Morris, received a rather unusual request from seven medical students who submitted a letter seeking permission to wear long-sleeve scrub jackets and Hijab-like surgical hoods inside the operating theatre (OT), according to News 18.

"A sterile environment and the safety of a patient trumps everything,” stressed Dr Sulfi Nuhu, IMA Kerala unit president, after the medical body opposed the demand made by a group of medicos to wear Hijab inside operation theatres.

Speaking to News18, Nuhu said the IMA, while expressing its dissent against the demand to wear a Hijab, is also awaiting a final word from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities on the matter.