Patients safety, sterile environment top priority: Doctors deny Hijab in operation theatres

The principal of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, Dr Linet Morris, received a rather unusual request from seven medical students who submitted a letter seeking permission to wear long-sleeve scrub jackets and Hijab-like surgical hoods inside the operating theatre (OT), according to News 18.
"A sterile environment and the safety of a patient trumps everything,” stressed Dr Sulfi Nuhu, IMA Kerala unit president, after the medical body opposed the demand made by a group of medicos to wear Hijab inside operation theatres.
Speaking to News18, Nuhu said the IMA, while expressing its dissent against the demand to wear a Hijab, is also awaiting a final word from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities on the matter.
“We are very clear that the top priority is given to sterilisation and a safe environment for the patients, which is also the protocol followed globally. There is an accepted dress code for medical professionals who conduct surgeries and the IMA also adheres to these global safety protocols. Patient safety will never be compromised,” he said.