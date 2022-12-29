Pathan movie controversy: Censor board suggests changes to film and songs

Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of CBFC, amid the ongoing Pathan movie controversy said that the censor board has guided the makers of the movie to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

Amid raging controversy around YRF’s upcoming action thriller Pathan’s songs, the makers of the film have been advised to implement certain changes by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “Just to put all queries around the film Pathan at rest: The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification,” said Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of CBFC.

Joshi said that the CBFC committee guided the filmmakers to implement suggested changes in the film including the songs before submitting the revised edit of the film to the board.

Joshi added that while the board was following due process, it wanted to find the right balance between the filmmakers' creative expression and the wider audience's sensibilities.

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia, which takes the focus away from the real and the true,” he explained

Joshi added that it is important to protect the trust between creators and the audience and asked creators to keep working towards it.

Pathan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is set to be released in January 2023.

However, the movie has already found itself in hot waters with many. The movie had already faced a boycott over Shah Rukh Khan’s old statement. However, the recent release of the movie’s song Besharam Rang stirred controversy. The song was criticized by many for Deepika’s appearance in a saffron bikini and sensual dance moves, with many belonging to right-wing ideologies not being shy to brand the song as “vulgar”.

Shah Rukh’s green shirt in the song also infuriated many. While the song was criticised for the saffron bikini, Deepika wore four other different outfits in the song with the saffron bikini being on screen for just 20 seconds. Politicians like Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam also opposed the song and asked for reshoots of the offensive scenes.

Pathan is SRK’s return to the big screen after a gap of five years. Part of the YRF spy-universe, Pathan will follow the eponymous RAW field agent.