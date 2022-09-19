Patanjali ghee fails in food safety test: What Baba Ramdev said

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A sample of Patanjali’s “Pure Cow Ghee” collected from a shop in Uttarakhand failed to meet the food safety standards and was found to be adulterated.

Ramdev’s Patanjali has come under the scanner after its 'pure cow ghee' failed to meet food safety standards in a test conducted by the food safety department. The sample of Patanjali’s 'pure cow ghee' was collected from a shop at Tehri in Uttarakhand and was sent to a state laboratory where it was found to be adulterated and potentially injurious to health. Responding to the allegations, Baba Ramdev has alleged the test to be a conspiracy to defame his company and Patanjali’s desi ghee.

On Friday, during a press conference in New Delhi, Baba Ramdev said, "A malicious attempt has been made to defame Patanjali Cow Desi Ghee on the basis of fabricated parameters”, News 18 Hindi reported.

He said that the sample of Patanjali Ghee was taken from Uttarakhand, and it was sent to the government lab in Rudrapur, which is not up to the mark. The ghee was then said to be adulterated based on the lab’s report. However, as per Ramdev, the truth came out in another test conducted by a lab in Ghaziabad where no the ghee was found to be perfectly fine.

Ramdev also asked why the samples of Patanjali's cow's ghee pass tests in other countries but fail here. Ramdev said the ghee is sold in many countries of the world but till now, there has been no news of any problem with the ghee.

In the press conference, Baba Ramdev also said that Patanjali Foods will soon reduce the price of its cow's ghee. He held this conference to reveal the alleged conspiracy against Patanjali and the future plans of Patanjali.