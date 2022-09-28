    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Passport Seva Kendras to provide police clearance certificates, says MEA

    2 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh

    The decision is aimed at helping Indian citizens travelling abroad for different reasons. PCC is required when an Indian citizen applies for long-term visa, residential status or immigration to a foreign country. 

    Starting today, i.e. Wednesday, September 28, people can apply online for police clearance certificates (PCC) at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the step has been taken to "address the unanticipated surge in demand for PCCs."
    "The action taken by the ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc.," the MEA said.
    The decision is aimed at helping Indian citizens travelling abroad for different reasons. PCC is required when an Indian citizen applies for a long-term visa, residential status or immigration to a foreign country. 
    Currently, PPC could be applied online through the government's Passport Seva portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in case of those residing abroad.
    The PPC is issued to passport applicants by the local police stations as per their residential address. The process is made mandatory for whosoever applies for a passport.
    Post Office Passport Seva Kendras is a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts to offer passport-related services.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

